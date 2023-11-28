Poconos Woman, 56, Killed In Early Morning Crash: Police

Police were called to Route 314 between Summit Road and Swiftwater Avenue around 6:45 a.m., the department said in a release.

They arrived to find a 56-year-old passenger in a 2010 Kia Soul dead from her injuries, the release says. Her name was not reported though police said she was a resident of Pocono Summit.

The driver of the Kia and the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado were both hospitalized with "moderate" injuries, officials added.

Route 314 was shut down for several hours Monday morning while crews worked the scene of the wreck.

State police, the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, the Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company, St. Luke's EMS, Pocono Mountain Regional EMS, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, and the Monroe County Coroner's Office also assisted at the scene, according to the release.

