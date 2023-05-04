Overcast 54°

Pennsylvania 'Juvenile' Made Fake 911 Calls To Six States, Troopers Say

A Monroe County "juvenile" is charged with making phony 911 calls to dispatchers in at least six states — and state police say they found child pornography on his computer when they stopped by to investigate. 

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a juvenile in connection with a series of "swatting" calls allegedly made to six states from a Pennsylvania address.
Mac Bullock
The unnamed 17-year-old from Jackson Township was charged with child pornography possession, false alarms, false reports, and possession of an instrument of crime, said troopers in a release on Wednesday, May 3. 

Pennsylvania state police were contacted by sheriff's deputies from Collin County, Texas, regarding an investigation into "swatting" calls they had received. 

"Swatting" is when a prank caller reports a serious crime in progress at a victim's home to provoke a rapid — and occasionally deadly — response from law enforcement. 

The calls received in Texas were tracked to an address in Jackson Township, and state troopers joined sheriff's deputies on Tuesday, May 2 on a visit to the home, according to the release. 

After conducting a "forensic download" of the juvenile's computer, investigators say they found evidence of nine "swatting" calls made to Florida, Oregon, Kentucky, California, Tennessee, and Texas, in addition to alleged child sex abuse material. 

The suspect is being held at the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center ahead of his preliminary hearing, police said. 

The investigation remains active, troopers added. 

