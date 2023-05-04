Pennsylvania 'Juvenile' Made Fake 911 Calls To Six States, Troopers Say

The unnamed 17-year-old from Jackson Township was charged with child pornography possession, false alarms, false reports, and possession of an instrument of crime, said troopers in a release on Wednesday, May 3.

Pennsylvania state police were contacted by sheriff's deputies from Collin County, Texas, regarding an investigation into "swatting" calls they had received.

"Swatting" is when a prank caller reports a serious crime in progress at a victim's home to provoke a rapid — and occasionally deadly — response from law enforcement.

The calls received in Texas were tracked to an address in Jackson Township, and state troopers joined sheriff's deputies on Tuesday, May 2 on a visit to the home, according to the release.

After conducting a "forensic download" of the juvenile's computer, investigators say they found evidence of nine "swatting" calls made to Florida, Oregon, Kentucky, California, Tennessee, and Texas, in addition to alleged child sex abuse material.

The suspect is being held at the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center ahead of his preliminary hearing, police said.

The investigation remains active, troopers added.

