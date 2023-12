The burglar broke a window and made his way inside Plaza Azteca on Route 378 around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, investigators said.

Police said he forced his way into the back office and took about $9,000 in cash before leaving. The whole burglary unfolded in about three minutes, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or email emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

