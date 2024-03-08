Pennsylvania Child Porn Manufacturer Sentenced: AG

Zebbelin Standish, 36, was found guilty of more than 50 charges of possession of child pornography, four counts of dissemination, and criminal use of a communications facility following a four-day trial, said the state Attorney General's Office.

Investigators said Standish uploaded the videos to social media and that "additional images and videos" were found during a search of his phone.

After his verdict, Standish's bail was raised to $1 million, the AG's Office said.

“These crimes are particularly heinous because they involve the sexual exploitation of child victims,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “My office is committed to protecting children from predatory behavior.”

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17, prosecutors added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.