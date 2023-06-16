Pedestrian, 77, Killed Crossing Easton Street

Saifeddin Alrefai, 77, of the West Ward, was walking across Larry Holmes Drive when he was hit, said Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek's Office in a release.

Alrefai was rushed to the emergency room at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His death has been ruled accidental by cause of multiple blunt force injuries, Lysek added.

No charges were announced in connection with the crash.

