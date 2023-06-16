Overcast 65°

SHARE

Pedestrian, 77, Killed Crossing Easton Street

An Easton man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing a city street on Thursday, June 15. 

Larry Holmes Drive in Easton
Larry Holmes Drive in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Easton Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Saifeddin Alrefai, 77, of the West Ward, was walking across Larry Holmes Drive when he was hit, said Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek's Office in a release. 

Alrefai was rushed to the emergency room at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His death has been ruled accidental by cause of multiple blunt force injuries, Lysek added. 

No charges were announced in connection with the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE