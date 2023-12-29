A Few Clouds 53°

Pair Sought For Robbing Elderly Woman At ATM: Bethlehem Police

Authorities are looking for two people who they say conspired to rob an elderly woman in Bethlehem just days before Christmas. 

Suspects in the Dec. 22 Bethlehem ATM robbery.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethlehem Police Department
It happened on Friday evening, Dec. 22 at the 1107 Butztown Road Bank of America branch, city police claim. 

Investigators believe the pictured woman "forcibly" robbed a senior in the ATM drive-through line, taking cash and a debit card. Police said she gave the car to the male suspect who used it to withdraw more cash from an ATM inside. 

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call BPD at 610-865-7000 or email tips to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

