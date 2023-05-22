PA Girl Can't Open CD Case In Viral TikTok Video

Video of a 10-year-old Scranton-area girl trying, and failing, to open a CD has caught fire on TikTok.

The girl's mother, Erin, tells Daily Voice that she wanted to capture the moment because she thought it was adorable — but made her feel old.

"What is it?" Teagan asks in the clip, which had more than 2 million views as of Monday, May 22. "What do I do with it?"

"Open it," her mom says.

Teagan couldn't figure it out. But in a video posted the following week, Teagan redeems herself.

"It's kind of like a book," was the only hint her mom gave.

Alas, Teagan figured it out.

