Support Surges For Wife, 3 Young Children Of Lehigh Valley Cyclist Fatally Struck By Car At 36

Valerie Musson
Support is surging for the wife and three young children of the Lehigh Valley cyclist who was fatally struck by a car last week.
Alexander A. Zarnas, 36, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest two days after being hit by a car near 6710 Mountain Road in Lower Macungie Township on March 9, TNonline reports.

Born in Bethlehem, Zarnas graduated from Parkland High School in 2003 and went on to attend Bloomsburg University, where he helped found the Kappa Sigma Omicron Psi Chapter and graduated in 2007, his obituary says.

Zarnas was known for working as a co-founder and partner of Lehigh Valley Insurance Brokers with his brother, Michael, his memorial says.

Zarnas enjoyed spending his free time outdoors and working on homemade construction projects.

“Alex will be long remembered for his charming, charismatic personality, his sense of humor, and his willingness to help others,” reads his obituary.

More than $12,200 had been raised as of Thursday afternoon on a GoFundMe to support the family.

“Alex was a family man with a wife and three small children who could use support now more than ever!” reads the fundraiser.

Zarnas is survived by his wife, Amanda K. (Blanco); daughters, Avery A., Nina M.; son, Edward M.; mother and husband, Robert; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Margie Blanco, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Alex Zarnas Memorial Fund’ on GoFundMe.

