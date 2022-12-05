Support Surges For Family Of High School Senior Killed In Lehigh Valley Crash

Support is on the rise for a family left heartbroken after the unexpected death of a local high school senior from a car crash in the Lehigh Valley.

Isaac Shane Cooper was behind the wheel of a 2002 Audi A6 heading northbound on Five Points Richmond Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and flipped multiple times shortly before 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, DailyVoice.com reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born in Bethlehem, Isaac was a senior at Bangor Area High School and a member of CIT’s welding program, his obituary says.

Isaac was described as a history buff with a passion for reptiles, target shooting, and his dog, cricket.

Isaac leaves behind his loving parents, Josiah S. Cooper and Angela M. Campbell; brother, Eli Cooper, Maternal Grandmother Amy Garson-Brown, wife of Don, Paternal Grandmother Gail Jackson, wife of Rich, Maternal Grandfather, Rich Campbell, husband of Kathy, Paternal Grandfather Donald Cooper, Maternal Great Grandparents James, and Karen Dyche & Dee and Kent Garson. Paternal Great Grandfather Dennis Martin, Girlfriend Destiney Howell, many aunts, and uncles; Richard "Uncle Dick" Campbell, husband of Brielle, Ryan Campbell, Callie Campbell, Juniper Boger, wife of Jeremy, Samuel Cooper, Susannah Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Jennifer Bonard, Raymond Westcott, Jesse Westcott, Shane Champagne, Lauren Swayze, Michael Garson, and Jennifer Loughran, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $25,000 had been raised on GoFundMe for Isaac’s funeral expenses as of Thursday, putting the family $5,000 ahead of the campaign’s goal in just two days.

“If you knew Isaac closely or just as an acquaintance he most definitely left an impression on you,” reads the fundraiser.

“He was an old soul. Always the evolving entrepreneur. Lover of all animals. Hungry for knowledge and then sharing that knowledge with all of us.”

Isaac’s memorial service will be held at James J. Palmeri Funeral Home in Martins Creek on Saturday, May 14.

“Isaac had such a light about him and he shared that light with everyone he met,” reads the campaign.

“Please let that light stay with you and give you some peace as you remember and celebrate his life. We are all better for knowing and loving him.”

Click here to view/donate to the Isaac Shane Cooper Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.

