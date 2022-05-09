Lehigh Valley Driver, 18, Killed As Audi Slams Into Utility Pole, Flips: State Police

An 18-year-old Audi driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole in the Lehigh Valley, state police confirmed.

Isaac Shane Cooper was behind the wheel of a 2002 Audi A6 heading northbound on Five Points Richmond Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and flipped multiple times shortly before 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a release.

Cooper, of Bangor, was pronounced dead at the scene, Branosky said.

His cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Northampton County Coroner.

Cooper’s manner of death was accidental, authorities said.

Assisting agencies include the Troop M Forensic Services Unit and the Mount Bethel Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Belfast station at (610) 759-6106 and reference incident PA 2022-572729.

