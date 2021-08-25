‘Strong Shining Light:’ Lehigh Valley Native, Performing Arts HS Grad Alexander Hille Dies, 24

Lehigh Valley native and performing arts high school graduate Alexander M. Hille died at his home in Catasauqua on August 23. He was 24.

Born in Carrollton, Texas, Hille later moved to Bethlehem, where he attended the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and graduated in 2016, his obituary says.

Hille worked at Walmart in Bethlehem and in the past held positions at CVS, Hotel Bethlehem, and Driftstone Campground, his memorial says.

In his free time, Hille loved all types of art, from acting to writing and drawing. He was known, above all, for being a good friend.

“He was a good friend, contagiously joyful, loyal, and caring to those who knew him,” reads his memorial. “He was a strong shining light who left this earth to join the Angels.”

Hille is survived by his parents, Steven E. and Cathleen (Ackerman) Hille; sisters, Dana Williams, wife of Brian, and Cara Belvedere, wife of Dustin; a brother, Shane Hille; nieces, Leah and Aimee; and nephews, Dominic and Gio.

Hille’s memorial will be held Friday, August 27 at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home on Lillian Lane in Bangor.

Donations can be may in Hille’s memory to the World Harvest Missions Outreach (P.O. Box 6462, Lake Worth, FL 33466).

