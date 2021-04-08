Phillipsburg Native, Easton High School Graduate Nicolas Makkas Dies At Age 20

Phillipsburg native and Easton High School graduate Nicolas Charles “Nino” Makkas died July 20 at his home in Palmer Township. He was 20.

Born in Phillipsburg, Makkas graduated from Easton High School in 2018, his obituary says.

Makkas had a passion for dirt bikes, motorcycles and fast cars and had an overall love of life itself, his memorial says.

Makkas is survived by his parents, Nick P. Makkas and Denise (Kolb) Makkas; his best friend and brother forever, Demitri; his sisters, Marisa and Gabriella; grandparents, Gus Makkas and Marie Jones; aunts, Maria Makkas and Michele Andre; uncles, Rommie (wife Kathy) Stricklin and Charles L. Kolb; niece, Layla; and many extended family members and close friends.

“Nicolas was a great kid, always smiling, was big-hearted, and always a pleasure to be around,” reads a tribute on Makkas’s memorial.

Makkas’s funeral service was held July 27 at Ashton Funeral Home on Northampton Street in Easton.

Click here for the full obituary of Nicolas Charles “Nino” Makkas.

