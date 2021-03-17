Northampton County Native, Father Bradley Burgess Dies, 28

Northampton County native and father Bradley A. “Brad” Burgess died unexpectedly on March 4 in Orange County, CA. He was 28.

Born in Bethlehem, Burgess graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 2011, his obituary says.

Burgess was employed as a cheesemaker for Calandra’s Cheese in Nazareth. He also worked groundskeeping for DLP Landscaping, his memorial says.

Outside of work, Burgess spent much of his free time outdoors participating in activities like hiking, kayaking, fishing and skateboarding. He also looked forward to attending the annual Musikfest in Bethlehem, according to his obituary.

“He had a passion for music and loved going to concerts,” reads his memorial.

“He could talk to anyone and made friends with everyone.”

Burgess is survived by his parents, Dan Burgess Jr. and Bonnie (Hoffman) Burgess; son, Rylan Voorhees; brother, Brian Hoffman and his wife Ashley; sister, Jennifer Burgess and her husband Manuel Munoz, as well as numerous extended relatives and close friends.

Burgess’ walkthrough memorial will be held Friday, April 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc. on Washington Park in Nazareth.

