Obituaries

Northampton County Man Dies From Traumatic Brain Injuries Suffered In 1980s Bike Crash

Valerie Musson
A cyclist who was struck by a car in the 1980s died from traumatic brain injury complications Thursday morning, authorities said.
Leath Hixon, Jr. of Nazareth was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit in Allentown just before 6:40 a.m. He was 71.

Hixon suffered traumatic brain injuries after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Northampton Street in Easton in 1986, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

Hixon’s manner of death was determined to be accidental.

