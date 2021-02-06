Lehigh Valley Native, PA Cyber Charter School Grad Nicholas Stefano Dies, 19

Lehigh Valley native and PA Cyber Charter School graduate Nicholas Ross Stefano died at his home in Easton on May 30 at the age of 19.

Born in Bethlehem, Stefano worked as a landscaper for Phillips & Tosco in Phillipsburg, his obituary says.

Stefano loved playing video games and spending time with family and friends.

Stefano is survived by his parents, Nicholas J. Stefano and Vicki S. Rossnagle Stefano; a brother, Logan A. Stefano, maternal grandfather, Norman “Pete” Rossnagle, aunts and uncles; Denise and Jim Imboden, A.J. Stefano and Carrolyn Fiorino, Joe and Becky Stefano, as well as many other extended family members and close friends.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Finegan Funeral Home in Philipsburg. Stefano’s funeral mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Philip & St. James Catholic Church in Phillipsburg.

Memorials can be made in Stefano’s name to any organization assisting U.S. veterans.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.