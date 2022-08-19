Lehigh Valley Native, East Stroudsburg University Grad Dies Suddenly, 35

Lehigh Valley native and East Stroudsburg University graduate Ryan M. Dugan died unexpectedly on Monday, August 15. He was 35.

Ryan was a member of the wrestling team at Notre Dame High School, where he graduated before attending East Stroudsburg University, his obituary says.

Ryan continued to participate in sports in college by playing on the club rugby team while earning bachelor’s degrees in both business and economics, according to his memorial.

Afterward, Ryan worked as an HVAC technician with his family at Dugan's Heat Pump & Air Conditioning, Inc.

Ryan was known for his upbeat and outgoing personality which was always ready to have an adventure. He loved surfing, snowboarding, mountain biking, and even skydiving.

“Ryan lived life to the fullest,” his obituary says. “Ryan was loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed.”

Ryan leaves behind his parents, Regina and James Dugan; brothers, Patrick Dugan (Alysia) and Matthew Dugan; grandmother, Joan Dye; niece and nephew, Emma and Evan and their mother, Alexandria Dugan; as well as several extended family members and numerous close friends, many who shared condolences on social media:

“I met you as a crazy teenager who always had me cracking up,” writes Lauren Dougherty. “20 years later we kept in touch and you STILL kept me laughing especially on bad days! I hope you are resting peacefully.”

Ryan’s funeral will be held at Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem on Saturday, August 20.

“Thank you for always listening and being an awesome person,” Dougherty writes. “You were definitely a light to many and I will never forget that.”

