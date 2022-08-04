Lehigh Valley Native Dies After Car Accident, 47

Lehigh Valley native and beloved son Michael Scott Grys died suddenly from car accident injuries on Tuesday, March 29. He was 47.

A Bethlehem native, Grys was known for his love for family and volunteering, his obituary says.

Grys was also remembered for loving to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles and listening to Carrie Underwood, his memorial says.

“Michael touched a lot of people throughout his life and that is how he will be remembered,” reads his obituary. “He will be dearly missed by so many.”

Grys leaves behind his loving mother, Maria Popowycz; brother, Christopher (Elizabeth) Grys; sister, Stephanie (Justin) Crosby; nieces, Gabrielle and Meghan Grys, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Grys’s burial was private.

Donations in Grys’s memory can be made to the Mercy School for Special Learning Center (830 S. Woodward St., Allentown, PA 18103).

Click here to view the full obituary of Michael Scott Grys.

