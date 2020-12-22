Easton Native, Wilson High School Grad Michael Connor Dies, 32

Northampton County native, salesman and college mentor Michael Patrick Connor died Dec. 19. He was 32 years old.

Born in Easton, Connor graduated from Wilson High School in 2006 before attending Northampton Community College and East Stroudsburg University, his obituary says.

Connor earned a Master’s Degree from Lehigh University in 2017 and later worked as a frontend manager for Save-A-Lot, his memorial says.

He then worked with his grandfather as a notary at Jam Auto Sales and was employed for several years in sales at ADP in Allentown, his obit says.

Connor was known for his passion for traveling and being outdoors. He served as a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, the Citizen’s Hose and was on the Bar-Don Bowling League, his obit states.

Connor also served as a mentor at Lehigh College as well as at Lafayette College’s summer camps.

Connor is survived by his wife, Christina (Hillpot) Connor; his mother, Rose M. Sortino; his sister-in-law, Alyssa Hillpot.; his father- and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Hillpot; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins; and a dog, Freddy.

Connor’s calling hours will take place Dec. 23 at Morello Funeral Home in Easton.

“Michael was a positive, good-hearted person who always made everyone happy and brought out the best in people," reads his memorial. "He lit up any and every place he went with his positivity and golden heart.”

Click here for the full obituary.

