Easton Native, Father Of 5 Tyson Sandt, Sr. Dies At 42

Valerie Musson
Easton Area High School
Easton Area High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Easton native and father of five Tyson Sandt, Sr. died April 20 at St. Luke’s Hospital — Anderson Campus. He was 42.

Born in Easton, Sandt graduated from Easton High School in 1997, his obituary says.

Sandt then worked as a technician for Dixie Cup Manufacturing, his memorial says.

Sandt loved spending time with has family members and close friends.

Sandt is survived by his parents, Blane Sandt Sr., and Betty Smith; his partner, Vi Nguyen; daughters Theresa Nguyen, VIyana Sandt, Kaelyn Sandt, Kyla Sandt and son Tyson Sandt Jr.; his brothers, Blane Sandt, Jr., Theron Sandt and wife Jazmine, and Dakota Moore, as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Sandt’s calling hours will be held April 29 at 2 p.m. at the Morello Funeral Home on Nicholas Street in Easton (Palmer Township).

