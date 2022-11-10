Devoted Northampton County Teacher Dies Suddenly, 37

Beloved and devoted Northampton County teacher Peter R. McCabe died unexpectedly at the age of 37.

Born in New York City, Peter grew up in Forks Township, Easton, before graduating from Easton Area High School in 2003, his obituary says.

He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English Education from the Citadel, the Military College of SC, Charleston, in 2007, as well as a master’s in Educational Development and Strategies from Wilkes University in 2011, his memorial says.

Peter taught at the Easton Area School District in the middle school and more recently the high school. He had earned extra certifications in math and science from grades seven to nine and social studies and biologies from grades seven to 12, according to his obituary.

Peter was described as a “natural born teacher with an ability to communicate with students at all levels” and had enjoyed countless traditions, from marching band activities, to graduation, AAG, and many more.

He had a heart of gold and a one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He was a dedicated fan of the Giants and Yankees, in memory of his maternal grandfather, and loved to make everyone laugh by imitating cartoon characters and telling jokes.

Peter leaves behind his loving mother, Natalie McCabe (Ranieri); his partner, Jen McLaughlin, her daughters, Adriana and Emily, his sister, Beth McCabe, extended family, Jennifer (McCabe) Carlson and Michael McCabe, aunt and cousins, neighbors, and more.

“One of my favorite teachers in high school, who truly cared about his students,” reads one of the numerous tributes on Peter’s obituary. “Thank you for having such a positive impact on me. Speaking on behalf of the students, we all loved you.”

Peter’s calling hours will take place at Morello Funeral Home in Easton with a memorial service to follow on Friday, Oct. 21.

Donations can be made in Peter’s memory to The Center of Animal Health and Welfare.

“In Loving Memory of Peter McCabe, a good friend and a good man,” another tribute says.

“One of the kindest hearts I’ve ever had in my life. The world was brighter with you in it.”

