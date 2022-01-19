Beloved Lehigh Valley Native, St. Luke’s Worker Adriana Ramos Dies Suddenly At Age 39

Lehigh Valley native and beloved St. Luke's worker Adriana Maria Rose Ramos died suddenly on Jan. 7. She was 39.

Born in Allentown, Ramos graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School before attending Northampton Community College, where she earned her Associate’s Degree in communications, her obituary says.

Ramos lived in Bethlehem Township and worked as a Customer Service Representative at St. Luke’s University Health Network at the time of her death, her memorial says.

She was also a parishioner of St. Anne’s Catholic Church and was planning to marry her beloved fiancé, Trevor Behr, in November.

Ramos was a talented pianist and singer known for her generosity and incredible care for others.

“Adriana will be lovingly remembered as a happy, sensitive, caring, and intelligent woman,” reads her obituary. “She had a great love and concern for people and lived a life of selflessness.”

In addition to her fiancé, Ramos leaves behind her loving parents, Dr. Jose L. Ramos Caro, MD and Dr. Maria Antonia Martinez Ramos, MD; sister, Isabel Antonia Ramos-Lebron and her husband, Amaury Lebron and their daughter, Antonia Esperanza Lebron; grandmother, Zayda Caro; aunt, Zayda C. Ramos; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Ramos’ visitation was held Jan. 12 at Connell Funeral Home on E. Broad Street in Bethlehem and Jan. 13 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church on E. Washington Street in Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, several friends shared their grief of Ramos’ passing on social media.

“Adriana I’m going to miss your smile and your laugh,” writes Kerry Williams-Debus. “Rest in peace, my friend. You are now a beautiful angel.”

