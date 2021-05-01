WINNERS: Pennsylvania Lottery Tickets Good For $1 Million, $100K Sold In These Stores

Some Pennsylvania residents are starting out the new year feeling like a million bucks.

The four, $1 million winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on Saturday, Jan. 2 were sold in Bucks, Erie, Montgomery and York counties.

The winning ticket numbers were: 00185442, 00237745, 00351937 and 00469412.

Those tickets were purchased from the following stores:

Pantry 1 Food Mart, 123 Woodbourne Road, Langhorne, Bucks County;

GetGo, 6400 Peach St., Erie, Erie County;

Royal Farms, 1780 Sumneytown Pike, Kulpsville, Montgomery County; and

Rutter’s, 1520 Pennsylvania Ave., York, York County.

Four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Allegheny, Mercer and York counties.

The winning numbers selected were 00110823, 00355147, 00448001 and 00492556. Those were purchased from:

Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet, 448 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, Allegheny County;

Giant Eagle, 1717 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County;

Sheetz, 1650 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, Mercer County; and

Rutter’s, 725 Arsenal Road, York, York County.

A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 3, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021.

Prizes must be claimed, and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.

Each $1 million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office.

Only 500,000 tickets were available for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 2, which featured 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million.

Tickets cost $20 and were available until 8 p.m. on the drawing date or until sold out. The drawing will award four prizes of $1 million; four prizes of $100,000; 100 prizes of $1,000; and 5,892 prizes of $100.

PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed to the public. Claims for the four $100,000 prizes can be filed at any Lottery Area Office or at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer.

Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1,000 and $100 can be claimed at Lottery retailers. Currently, all PA Lottery Area Offices are open to the public between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. Learn how to make an appointment by visiting palottery.com or by calling 1-800-692-7481.

A list of all 6,000 winning raffle ticket numbers, listed by prize category, is available at palottery.com. Players should check every ticket using the ticket checker feature on our Official App or scan their ticket at a Lottery retailer.

This was the Pennsylvania Lottery’s 15th year offering the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This game has created more than 120 new millionaires since it debuted in 2005.

