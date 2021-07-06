Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: THE RISING: Springsteen Reopens Broadway
News

WINNER: Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $1.5 Million Sold At Northampton County Convenience Store

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Friendly Food Mart on William Penn Highway in Easton
Friendly Food Mart on William Penn Highway in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It’s a winner! A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth nearly $1.5 million was sold at a Northampton County convenience store.

A ticket for the state’s ‘Fat Wallet’ game was sold at Friendly Food Mart on William Penn Highway in Easton on Sunday, PA lottery officials said.

The winning ticket is worth $1,476,066.

Fat Wallet is a $30 ‘Fast Play’ game that allows players to win top prizes starting at $500,000.

The food mart will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.