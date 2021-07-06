WINNER: Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $1.5 Million Sold At Northampton County Convenience Store

It’s a winner! A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth nearly $1.5 million was sold at a Northampton County convenience store.

A ticket for the state’s ‘Fat Wallet’ game was sold at Friendly Food Mart on William Penn Highway in Easton on Sunday, PA lottery officials said.

The winning ticket is worth $1,476,066.

Fat Wallet is a $30 ‘Fast Play’ game that allows players to win top prizes starting at $500,000.

The food mart will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.