Support Surges For Northampton County Family After Home Ravaged By Fire

Support is on the rise for a Northampton County family whose home was ravaged by fire earlier this week.

Fire crews rushed to 628 Hill Ave. in Upper Nazareth Township around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and immediately witnessed massive blames billowing from the home’s backside, engulfing about 40 percent of the structure, according to a GoFundMe launched on behalf of the victim, Jim Bendekovitz, and his family.

The Upper Nazareth Fire Department used various means and equipment to douse the blaze within an hour with help from the Bushkill Fire Department, Vigilance Hose Company, Hecktown Fire Company, Plainfield Township Fire Department, Forks Fire Department, and Nancy Run Fire Company.

While no family or crew members were injured, the fire caused significant damage to the home, according to the fundraiser.

“Fire damage in the rear of the home was severe, destroying the sunroom and kitchen, while spreading into other areas,” reads a Wednesday update from GoFundMe organizer, Ben Miller.

“The entire home sustained serious smoke/water damage and it has been deemed uninhabitable.”

More than $3,200 had been donated as of Friday morning to help the family recover from their terrible loss.

“Please join me and my fellow Nazareth area residents in helping our neighbors out in this difficult time,” Miller writes.

“Any donation amount you are able to give would be greatly appreciated and 100% of all donations will go directly to the family. Thank you so much for your kind and generous support!”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Support Our Neighbors After House Fire’ on GoFundMe.

