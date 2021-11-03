Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Lottery Player Wins $1,000 For Life

Cecilia Levine
One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player won $1,000 for life in the Wednesday, March 11 drawing.
The ticket matched the five white balls drawn, winning the second prize.

Moreover, 10,035 players won $62,877 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 2,496 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. 

The winning numbers were: 03, 05, 18, 28 and 31. The Cash Ball was: 02.

The DOUBLER add-on feature doubles the $2,500 third-tier prize to $5,000 when added to a game play for an additional $1 per play. 

It also doubles all of the other tier prizes. The $1,000 a day for life and $1,000 a week for life prizes are not doubled.

