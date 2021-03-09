Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Mount Bethel Driver Admits Severely Injuring Pedestrian In NJ While On Suspended List

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Giovanni Muscia Jr.
Giovanni Muscia Jr. Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A Mount Bethel resident admitted that he struck and seriously injured a New Jersey pedestrian last summer while driving on the suspended list.

Giovanni Muscia Jr., 31, was driving a black 2007 Chevy Suburban that struck the 54-year-old Paterson victim at the intersection of Grand Street and Marshall Street around 11 a.m. July 7, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Muscia pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Paterson on Monday to the original charge: causing serious bodily injury with a suspended license, a fourth-degree crime.

A jury conviction for the same crime could have brought a prison sentence of up to 18 months and fines of up to $10,000.

With no prior convictions, the plea – which Valdes said was secured by Senior Assistant Prosecutor Julie Serfess -- will most likely spare Muscia prison time.

It will cost him at least another year’s suspension, in addition to fines and other penalties, under state law.

Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed scheduled sentencing for April 16.

