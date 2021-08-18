Contact Us
'Heartbreaking:' Bethlehem Bistro Temporarily Closes Citing 2 COVID-19 Cases Among Vaxxed Staff

Valerie Musson
Apollo Grill, 85 W. Broad Street, Bethlehem
Apollo Grill, 85 W. Broad Street, Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular Bethlehem restaurant has closed for the week after reporting two positive COVID-19 cases among its vaccinated staff.

Apollo Grill, a self-described “casual yet upscale bistro” on W. Broad Street, made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday night.

“Anyone who knows me, knows how stressful these last 18 months have been,” begins the post from Rachel, the owner.

“I have always worn my heart on my sleeve and only want to make the best decisions for my staff and business.”

The restaurant will reopen next Tuesday, Rachel said, adding that there “isn’t much guidance out there anymore on the proper protocol on when it is appropriate to close down due to cases.”

“…My gut tells me, I am making the correct call in order to avoid more infections,” reads the post.

“We have been doing everything right and this is heartbreaking for myself and my staff. This clearly isn’t the greatest financial decision, but morally and ethically it is the best decision to keep our staff and customers safe.”

The post was flooded with supportive comments from longtime fans of the establishment.

“You’ve handled this pandemic very well,” one commenter wrote. “Your loyal customers will continue to be there when the time is right.”

