Great Wolf Lodge Continues With $125M Expansion: Here's What To Expect

The next part of a $125 expansion project at Pennsylvania’s Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park and resort has officially begun, LehighValleyLive reports.

The project will add 40,000 square feet comprising a tower with 200 rooms, as well as two waterslides, a dining area called “Fireside” that is meant to portray the scenic outdoors, and other updates, according to the report, which cites spokesman Jason Lasecki.

The resort — located in the Poconos — just hosted its 25th birthday celebration and documented the occasion on Instagram and Facebook Live.

The expansion is expected to be finished by the late spring or early summer of 2023, the report says.

