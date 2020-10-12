COVID-19: Northampton County School District Goes Fully Remote Through Mid-January

A surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted one Northampton County school district to switch to fully remote classes through mid-January, according to a video update from the superintendent.

Bethlehem Area School District will begin fully remote classes Dec. 14 and continue until holiday break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, Superintendent Dr. Joseph J. Roy said Wednesday.

After the holiday break, students will continue fully remote learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8 before returning to hybrid learning Jan. 11.

The reason for the transition is twofold, Roy said.

“It helps us manage the current cases that keep coming in to us, and it helps us make sure we’re balancing the safety against the educational needs of students.”

Visit the district website for the most up-to-date scheduling information.

