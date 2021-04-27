Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
COVID-19: Easton Area Middle School Pivots To Remote Instruction After 7 Cases In 14 Days

Valerie Musson
Easton Area Middle School
Easton Area Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A middle school in Northampton County will move to remote instruction for Tuesday and Wednesday after seven positive COVID-19 cases were reported in a rolling 14-day period, school officials said.

Easton Area Middle School students will participate in fully remote learning April 27 and 28 and will return for in-person learning on April 29, Superintendent, David F. Piperato said in a statement.

“Closing the building for Tuesday and Wednesday will provide us the necessary time for thorough cleaning and contact tracing,” Piperato said.

Hybrid B and Hybrid C in-person learning will resume Thursday.

Parents and students can visit the district's COVID-19 information page for relevant updates about case numbers and more.

