Multiple Homes Burglarized In Lehigh Valley, Authorities Warn

The incidents occurred in the days before Saturday, Dec. 2, according to Slate Belt Regional Police Department. All of the targeted neighborhoods were in Pen Argyl, including:

The 700 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue

The 600 block of East Mountain Avenue

The first block of East Plainfield Avenue

The first block of Davey Avenue

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the above areas is asked to call SBRPD at 610-759-8517.

Officials are urging all residents of Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Plainfield to ensure that their home security systems are working properly and that all doors and windows are secured at night.

Residents should also keep an eye out for suspicious activity, they added.

