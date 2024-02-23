Monroe County Man Charged With Trafficking In Minors, Prostitution: DA

Fred Stevenson, 68, was reported to police earlier this month by a woman who said she "frequently had sex with Stevenson" while "working as a prostitute," the Monroe County District Attorney's Office wrote in a release.

She told police Stevenson frequently asked her to "procure" a minor for him to have sex with, according to prosecutors.

"The woman then, at the direction of police, introduced the man to her friend 'Gabby' who was the 'mother of a 14-year-old girl'" as part of a sting operation, the release says.

After a few phone conversations, authorities said Stevenson agreed to meet "Gabby" in person at an area restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 22. He was arrested at the scene without incident, the DA's Office said.

He's charged with multiple counts related to attempted sex with a minor, along with attempted trafficking in minors and promoting prostitution, they added.

Court records show Stevenson was unable to post his $150,000 bail and was remanded to the Monroe County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 28.

