Monroe County Lottery Player Wins $350K

The lucky player matched all five balls pulled in the Sunday, Feb. 18 drawing for the "Cash 5 with Quick Cash" game to win $350,000, according to Pennsylvania Lottery representatives.

Gas N Goods at 5677 Hamilton South in Sciota will receive a $500 bonus check for vending the winning slip, officials added.

The winner will not be known until they claim their prize and their ticket can be validated. Winning players have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, and all winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket before visiting their nearest Lottery office or calling 1-800-692-7481.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

