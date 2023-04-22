Mostly Cloudy 57°

Man Shot Dead In Allentown

A man was shot and killed in a Friday night, April 21 incident in Allentown, authorities said.

The man, whose name is not yet being released, was killed around 10:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Maple Street, and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

In addition to the coroner's office, this death is also being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

