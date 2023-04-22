Man Shot Dead In Allentown

The man, whose name is not yet being released, was killed around 10:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Maple Street, and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

In addition to the coroner's office, this death is also being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.