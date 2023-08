Capelles crashed on the 3600 block of North Hecktown Road, said Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek in a release. First responders took him to St. Luke’s Hospital Anderson Campus where doctors pronounced him dead, the coroner said.

The cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force trauma and the manner accidental.

"No other information will be released at this time," Lysek said.

