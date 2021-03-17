'Tragic, Senseless:' Community Rallies For Family Of Northampton County Dad Killed In Shooting

Support is surging for the family of a Northampton County man who was “tragically and senselessly” shot and killed by his neighbor earlier this week, authorities said.

Christopher DeBellis, 42, was shot several times Monday morning outside his home on Moser Road in Moore Township over a dispute with his neighbor involving water pipe drainage, police said.

DeBellis leaves behind a 15-year-old son, Anthony, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

More than $6,400 had been raised as of Wednesday morning on a GoFundMe for DeBellis’ funeral expenses as well as ongoing family support.

“Myself and my whole family are in shock,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Debellis’ brother, Gabriel Berry. “We were not prepared to say goodbye to a family member and cannot afford to give Chris a proper funeral.”

Meanwhile, the suspect — 74-year-old Joseph L. Harvilla — was charged with homicide during a virtual arraignment from his bed at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill.

Berry says his brother died violently, and the family hopes to raise enough to transport DeBellis’ body for cremation.

“My brother died violently,” writes Berry. “I’m hoping that I can at least give him a proper and peaceful send off in his death.”

Click here to view/donate to the Chris DeBellis Funeral Fund on GoFundMe.

