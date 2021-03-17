Northampton County Man, 74, Charged With Homicide In Fatal Shooting Of Neighbor Over Water Pipe

The 74-year-old Northampton County man police say shot himself and a neighbor during a dispute over a water pipe has been charged.

Joseph L. Harvilla participated in a virtual arraignment on a count of homicide from his place of treatment at Fountain Hill’s St. Luke’s University Hospital, LehighValleyLive reports citing court records.

Harvilla admitted to fatally shooting Christopher Robbin Debellis — his neighbor on Moser Road in Moore Township — Monday morning over an ongoing dispute about water pipe drainage.

A few moments after the shooting, Debellis’ teenaged son contacted 911 and told them that “neighbor Joe shot my dad,” the outlet reports.

Debellis was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds around 12:15 p.m.

Harvilla’s request for bail was denied due to the risk he poses to others and himself, the outlet states.

Following his hospital discharge, Harvilla will be taken to Northampton County Prison with a tentative hearing set for March 26, the report says.

