Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Online Threat Possibly From Students Closes Upper Bucks Tech
Police & Fire

Northampton County Man, 74, Charged With Homicide In Fatal Shooting Of Neighbor Over Water Pipe

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

The 74-year-old Northampton County man police say shot himself and a neighbor during a dispute over a water pipe has been charged.

Joseph L. Harvilla participated in a virtual arraignment on a count of homicide from his place of treatment at Fountain Hill’s St. Luke’s University Hospital, LehighValleyLive reports citing court records.

Harvilla admitted to fatally shooting Christopher Robbin Debellis — his neighbor on Moser Road in Moore Township — Monday morning over an ongoing dispute about water pipe drainage.

A few moments after the shooting, Debellis’ teenaged son contacted 911 and told them that “neighbor Joe shot my dad,” the outlet reports.

Debellis was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds around 12:15 p.m.

Harvilla’s request for bail was denied due to the risk he poses to others and himself, the outlet states.

Following his hospital discharge, Harvilla will be taken to Northampton County Prison with a tentative hearing set for March 26, the report says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.