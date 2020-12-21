Best Pizzerias In Northampton County, According To Yelp

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings in Northampton County? Check out these five local pizzerias, which are top-rated on Yelp.

1., 1230 N New St., Bethlehem

With an impressive 4.5/5 stars, Fratelli Pizzeria & Cafe in Bethlehem is known for its wide range of Italian specialties crafted with authentic ingredients. Popular pies include the chicken parm, the Margarita and the Napolitano.

For more information, visit the website.

2. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, 2049 Northampton St., Easton

The “bar style” pizzas served at Pints & Pies are made with dough prepared from scratch daily, helping the eatery earn its 4/5-star Yelp rating. Among favorites are the classic red pie, which is made with cheese on the bottom and then topped with sauce.

For more information, visit the website.

3. Sal’s Pizza, 487 E Moorestown Rd., Wind Gap

Boasting a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating, Sal’s in Wind Gap has been a family-owned staple since opening its doors in 1982. Choose from dozens of gourmet pie options or one of several “stuffed” pies, which are made with not one but two crusts.

For more information, visit the website.

4. Good Times Pizzeria, 2114 Schoenersville Rd., Bethlehem

Good Times Pizzeria in Bethlehem is all about variety. With a 4.5/5-star rating, the eatery is best known for its gourmet pie selection. Opt for a traditional pie like meat lover’s, or choose something a bit more eccentric like Gyro.

For more information, visit the website.

5. Antonio’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 114 3rd St., Easton

Finally, Antonio’s in Easton earned 4/5 stars and offers a classic array of Italian specialties. Pick a gourmet pie or create a recipe of your very own with toppings like meatballs, olives, bacon, broccoli and steak.

Click here for the full list of Northampton County's top-rated pizzerias on Yelp.

