Lehigh Valley Animal Rescue Needs Public's Help To Relocate

Staffers say the shelter must find a new home to make their facilities compliant with new Pennsylvania state laws.

"We are committed to providing shelter and care for stray dogs and those that come from other states, but we cannot do it alone," wrote campaign organizer Michelle Geyer on GoFundMe.com.

"We need your support to keep our mission alive and continue to provide a safe environment for these animals."

Organizers said they expect the new facility to cost around $52,000. They will also need nine "high-quality" kennels, which they estimate will require about $36,000.

According to their website, Furry Feet rescues and houses "stray and unwanted small animals" and settles them with "good, permanent families."

"Your contribution of any size will make a significant difference in helping us reach our goal," Geyer wrote.

"Your generosity will not only support us, but also the shelters we work with and the local community affected by stray dogs."

