Mostly Cloudy 65°

SHARE

Human Remains ID'd As Poconos Man Missing Since 2012: Coroner

A Monroe County man who went missing more than a decade ago died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. 

Stephen C. Lepore
Stephen C. Lepore Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The remains of Stephen C. Lepore were unearthed at 95 Peet Road in Dreher Township, Wayne County, said the Coroner's Office. 

The skeletal remains were discovered by an unknown party on Tuesday morning, Oct. 17, and identified as Lepore using dental records on Thursday, Oct. 19, Coroner Edward R. Howell said. 

Lepore, of Tobyhanna, was last seen on the morning of August 17, 2012, driving his 2007 Chevrolet Express, state police investigators have said. 

His van was later found abandoned in Stroudsburg weeks later on Sept. 6, some 30 miles away from where his remains were eventually located. 

He was 55 when he died. 

Authorities have also said they suspected foul play in Lepore's disappearance, and that "there are people in the community who have information and are aware of the circumstances" of his death. 

State police are continuing to investigate. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE