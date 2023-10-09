Partly Cloudy 60°

SHARE

Homeowners, Firefighter Hurt In Massive Bethlehem Twp. House Fire (Photos)

Three people including a firefighter were hospitalized early Monday, Oct. 9 following a house fire in Bethlehem Township, according to officials. 

Scenes from the Tiffany Drive house fire in Bethlehem Township on Monday morning, Oct. 9.
Scenes from the Tiffany Drive house fire in Bethlehem Township on Monday morning, Oct. 9. Photo Credit: Facebook/Nancy Run Fire Company
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

First responders said the blaze broke out at a home on the 3700 block of Tiffany Drive just before 4 a.m.

The fire reached a "partial-third" alarm and additional departments were called to the scene. Photos showed thick smoke clouds and flames reaching high above the roof.  

A Nacy Run firefighter was treated for burns and two residents of the home were taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said. 

Crews cleared the scene by around 7 a.m., they added. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE