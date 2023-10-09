Homeowners, Firefighter Hurt In Massive Bethlehem Twp. House Fire (Photos)

First responders said the blaze broke out at a home on the 3700 block of Tiffany Drive just before 4 a.m.

The fire reached a "partial-third" alarm and additional departments were called to the scene. Photos showed thick smoke clouds and flames reaching high above the roof.

A Nacy Run firefighter was treated for burns and two residents of the home were taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Crews cleared the scene by around 7 a.m., they added.

