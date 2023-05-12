Ex-Stockerton Officer Pretended To Be Back On Force While Pulling Over Driver: Authorities

Eric K. Schwab, who resigned his leadership post in the Stockertown Borough Police Department in September citing a thumb injury, is charged with impersonating a public servant, said Palmer Township police in a release.

On Friday, May 5, police say Schwab used his personal Ford Explorer outfitted with emergency lights and a siren to pull over a motorist on Van Buren Road around 5:10 p.m.

"You're following me too closely," the former chief allegedly told the driver. "You're lucky I'm off duty right now or I'd write you a ticket."

But authorities say the driver recognized Schwab and knew that he was no longer a policeman. The driver made a report to Palmer Township authorities, who then launched an investigation.

While executing a search warrant on the ex-chief's car, Palmer police seized emergency lighting and siren, according to the release.

Before he resigned from his post last September, the Stockertown Borough Council was set to serve Schwab special disciplinary charges including fraudulent timecard records, ongoing insubordination, dereliction of sworn administrative duties, unlawful dissemination of confidential secure police records, and threatening a borough resident, Daily Voice reported.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to protect and serve this community,” Schwab said in his resignation letter.

“However, it appears the injury to my thumb will preclude me from performing my full duty with the Department for the foreseeable future. Therefore, I believe it is in the best interest of all involved, including, most importantly, the residents of the Borough, to step down at this time.”

The ex-police chief is set to return to court for a preliminary hearing on July 5, according to court records.

