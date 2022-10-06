Northampton County Police Chief Resigns Citing Thumb Injury To Avoid Facing Misconduct Charges

A police chief in Northampton County has resigned using his thumb injury as an excuse to avoid facing charges involving misconduct and fraud.

Stockertown Police Chief Eric Schwab entered his resignation letter and left his position last month — not long before charges including fraudulent timecard records, ongoing insubordination, dereliction of sworn administrative duties, unlawful dissemination of confidential secure police records, and threat to borough resident were set to be served against him at a special council meeting, according to a copy of the minutes from the Monday, Sept. 12 meeting on the borough’s website.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to protect and serve this community,” said Schwab in his letter.

“However, it appears the injury to my thumb will preclude me from performing my full duty with the Department for the foreseeable future. Therefore, I believe it is in the best interest of all involved, including, most importantly, the residents of the Borough, to step down at this time.”

Schwab’s decision to leave the force before facing the charges was upsetting to the council, as well as many local residents, although Vice President Kathleen Zdonowski stated that the allegations don’t accurately sum up what the former chief actually did, according to WMFZ.

Meanwhile, the department remains understaffed, since all of the police officers previously overseen by Schwab have left their positions as a result of the alleged corruption occurring during his employment, the outlet says.

