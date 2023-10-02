Ex-GF Survives Attempted Murder-Suicide At Hands Of Ex-BF In Northampton: Cops (Update)

Burt Robert Schutt, 53, of Northampton, is believed to have shot his 51-year-old ex-girlfriend, Kat Gagliardi, before turning the gun on himself Saturday, Sept. 30, PSP said.

Schutt was pronounced dead following the mid-morning incident on the 300 block of East Ninth Street in Northampton, while Gagliardi was hospitalized and was in stable condition as of Monday, Oct. 2.

A Smith and Wesson M&P 380 was found at the scene and used in the incident, police said, noting that Schutt and Gagliardi had been dating.

The case remains under investigation.

