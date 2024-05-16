Credit Cards Stolen From Cars In Lower Saucon: Police (Video)

Police said the pictured suspect stole multiple credit cards from one vehicle and tried to enter others. It happened early Tuesday morning, May 14 on the 1700 block of Brad Lane, the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Obrien’s Court, the 1700 block of Deer Run Road, and the 1700 block of Hawthorne Road.

Anyone with information should call Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722, email emarth@lowersaucontownship.org, or submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch.

