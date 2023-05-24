Couple Killed In Carbon County Motorcycle Wreck Leave Behind Children, Grandchildren

Amy Hollenbach, 44, and Michael Brunell, 42, were heading north on Forest Inn Road in Towmensing Township when an oncoming vehicle veered from its lane and struck their bike around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, Daily Voice reported.

They died from their injuries.

On a pair of GoFundMe campaigns launched Monday, May 22, their loved ones say the pair were engaged to be married.

Now, their children are seeking donations to assist with funeral expenses and other end-of-life costs.

"What was supposed to be just another normal day for them turned into a nightmare for both of our families," said Paige Brunell, Michael's daughter, on his memorial GoFundMe.

"My father was a cautious man and knew his roads and his bike," she said. "Riding was his escape."

Paige said her father leaves behind four children and five grandchildren who deserve to give him a proper sendoff.

"My mother had previously passed away in 2014, all my siblings and I had left was him," she explained. "He was our last living biological parent and we want to give him the service he deserves."

Lindsey Hollenbach, Amy's daughter, said her mother was just a week from celebrating her next birthday when she died.

"My mom didn’t have life insurance or anything," she wrote on Amy's memorial GoFundMe. "No one plans on dying so young, or on a day they’re enjoying such a beautiful day."

Her mother, who she called a "beautiful soul," leaves behind four children and several grandchildren, Lindsey said.

"We all have kids, she had grand babies — so did he," she wrote. "Life is so unfair."

Click here to visit Amy Hollenbach's memorial GoFundMe and here to visit Michael Brunell's memorial GoFundMe.

