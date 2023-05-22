Pair Killed When Motorcycle Crashes In Poconos

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on May 21, said state troopers in Carbon County. A motorcyclist and a passenger were heading north on Forest Inn Road near Hill Road in Towamensing Township when an oncoming vehicle veered from its lane and struck their bike, according to the police report.

The pair were thrown from the motorcycle and died shortly after, authorities said. Michael E. Brunell, 42, and Amy B. Hollenbach, 44, were identified as the victims.

Troopers reported no other injuries, and no charges were mentioned in the police report.

