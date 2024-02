Sergio Barajas of Allentown, 31, was found in the parking lot at 2141 Stefko Boulevard, said the Northampton County Coroner's Office in a release.

His autopsy was completed on Monday, Feb. 26 but his cause and manner of death are pending further testing, Coroner Zachary Lysek said.

According to his obituary from Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Barajas leaves behind a wife.

