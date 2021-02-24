Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Business

Pennsylvania Restaurants Named To Yelp List '100 Places To Eat In 2021'

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Cafe La Maude
Cafe La Maude Photo Credit: COURTESY: Cafe La Maude Instagram

A deli, a sushi joint and a Middle-Eastern restaurant were among the five Pennsylvania eateries named to Yelp's list of 100 places to eat in the U.S. this year.

Last December, the user review site asked the community for a list of their favorite restaurants.

This year's list is the culmination of the thousands of suggestions -- "a list of favorite restaurants where we can’t wait to enjoy a meal with loved ones again," Yelp said.

The Pennsylvania eateries on the list are:

  • 22: Cafe La Maude, Philadelphia
  • 32: Zahav, Philadelphia
  • 91: DiAnoia’s Eatery, Pittsburgh
  • 96: White Yak, Philadelphia
  • 100: Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia

The top spot went to Kelley Farm Kitchen, in Harpers Ferry, WV. 

Click here for the full list.

