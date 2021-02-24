Pennsylvania Restaurants Named To Yelp List '100 Places To Eat In 2021'

A deli, a sushi joint and a Middle-Eastern restaurant were among the five Pennsylvania eateries named to Yelp's list of 100 places to eat in the U.S. this year.

Last December, the user review site asked the community for a list of their favorite restaurants.

This year's list is the culmination of the thousands of suggestions -- "a list of favorite restaurants where we can’t wait to enjoy a meal with loved ones again," Yelp said.

The Pennsylvania eateries on the list are:

22: Cafe La Maude, Philadelphia

32: Zahav, Philadelphia

91: DiAnoia’s Eatery, Pittsburgh

96: White Yak, Philadelphia

100: Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia

The top spot went to Kelley Farm Kitchen, in Harpers Ferry, WV.

Click here for the full list.

