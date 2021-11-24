‘More Than A Restaurant:’ Popular Hellertown Eatery Permanently Shutters

A popular Hellertown restaurant closed its doors for good Wednesday, according to the town’s mayor, who shared his thoughts in a touching social media tribute to the business.

Mike’s Kids’ Doggie Shop on Main Street has permanently shuttered, Mayor David J. Heintzelman said.

“Nobody wishes a business to close, but today we say goodbye to a staple on Main St. [in] Hellertown who has served our community to the best of their ability,” said Heintzelman in a Wednesday morning Facebook post.

“Mike's Kids' Doggie Shop was a warm and friendly hometown eatery that was more than a restaurant. It was a place to meet your neighbors and find out what was happening in our community!”

The restaurant had become well known over the years for its selection of classic hotdogs and burgers, as well as cheesesteaks, grilled chicken, submarine sandwiches and more.

“I totally enjoyed every meal I ever had there,” Heintzelman continues. “I wish all of the Campanella Family a very well deserved retirement.”

“Your family worked very hard and our community appreciates all you have done for the betterment of Hellertown. HELLERTOWN PROUD!”

